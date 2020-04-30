Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, BATH, BEDFORD, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, AND ROCKBRIDGE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 1/2 INCHES. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&