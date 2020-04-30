Travis Lelia Jeanette Maclin June 17, 2020 April 24, 2020 Lelia Jeanette Maclin Travis (known as "Jen", "Sis"), age 97, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at English Meadows Senior Living Community in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was born on June 17, 1922, at the Maclin family home to the late John H. Maclin Sr. and Laura Page Maclin in Warfield, Virginia. One of eight children, Jeanette was predeceased by sister, Beatrice M. Lyles; brothers, John H. Maclin Jr., Raymond Maclin, Herman L. Maclin, Harvey P. Maclin, Murray Maclin; and is survived by her sister, Bernice Maclin Sydnor. At an early age she was baptized and joined Piney Grove Baptist Church in Warfield, Virginia. She regularly attended and supported Poplar Mount Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Virginia, and attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Christiansburg, Virginia. After graduating from Brunswick County Schools, she attended St. Paul's College, Lawrenceville, Virginia, and Virginia State College, Petersburg, Virginia. She then went on to Hampton Institute in Hampton, Virginia where she took courses and worked as Secretary to the President. She worked in administrative and secretarial positions at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Christiansburg Institute, Christiansburg, Virginia, James Solomon Russell High School, Lawrenceville and retired after many years of outstanding service in the Office of the Registrar at St. Paul's College. Jeanette was united in holy matrimony on June 25, 1950, in Brunswick County, Virginia to David B. Travis Sr. who predeceased her in 2004. They were blessed with two sons, David Byrd Travis Jr. and Rodney Page Travis. Her memory will be cherished by her sons, David Byrd Travis Jr. (Deborah) and Rodney Page Travis; grandchildren, David B. Travis III, Dionne A. Travis, Danette Travis Sajous (Carl), Jonell D. Finley, Rasha S. Travis, Sierrah D. Travis, Rodney "TJ" Travis Jr.; great-granddaughters, Liza M. Sajous, Nyelle M. Sajous; sister, Bernice Maclin Sydnor; sisters-in-law, Jennie Maclin, Flora Maclin; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends. In keeping with the guidelines of current pandemic crisis, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Poplar Mount Baptist Church family cemetery in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Online condolences can be sent dhtravis@yahoo.com. Lyles Funeral Service, Purcellville, Virginia, in charge of the arrangements.
