April 15, 1930 February 26, 2020 Ella M. Blevins Trail, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Ella was born on Tuesday, April 15, 1930, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Walter and Annie Mae Blevins. She grew up in Grassy Creek, N.C. She retired from G.C. Murphy and Walmart. Ella was a member of Crossroads Church in Roanoke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Trail; brothers, Roy, Marvin, Jimmy, and Jerry Blevins and his wife, Barbara; sisters, Hazel Altizer and husband, Howard and Mae Blevins. Ella will be dearly missed by her son, Rickie Trail and wife, Joy; daughter, Sandy Thompson, and husband, J.D.; grandson, Brad Thompson and wife, Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rylee, and Emersyn Thompson, sister, Helen Graves, and husband, Marshall; brother, Gail Blevins; sisters-in-law, Wanda Blevins, Nora Blevins Reid, and Joyce Blevins. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Josh Coldren officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
