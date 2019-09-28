October 14, 1938 September 26, 2019 Clyde G. Townley, 80, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1938, to the late Wesley Reed Townley and Ettie Dehart Townley. In addition to his parents, Clyde was also preceded in death by his brothers, Sanford and Eugene Townley; his sister, Evelyn Townley; and his daughter-in-law, Ida Reed. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1957 and served three years in the United States Army. Clyde retired from General Electric (GE) with over 30 years of service. While working at GE, he attended Virginia Western Community College and earned an associate degree in Applied Science graduating Magnum Cum Laude. Clyde is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nell McLain Townley; son, Alan and Shirley Reed of Auburn, Ala.; daughters, Lisa and Jeff Hodges of Martinsville, Va., and Cheri Reed of Roanoke; grandchildren, Teresa (Alan) Jayroe of Dothan, Ala., John (Laura) Daniels of Starkville, Miss., Joel (Desiree) Hodges of Raleigh, N.C., Ryan (Latala) Hodges of Martinsville, Va., and Ethan (Taylor) Hodges of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Matthew Jayroe, Grace Jayroe, Hannah Daniels, Evie Daniels, Oliver Hodges, Madeleine Hodges, Roxie Hodges and Nora Hodges. Clyde's long journey with cancer and kidney disease lasted almost 20 years. We would like to thank our family doctor, Dr. Gene Godwin, for the many years he cared for us. The family also wants to thank Clyde's cancer doctor, the wonderful Dr. Daniel Temeles. How great it was to have these two doctors who would do anything for us. Also, a special thanks to New Century Hospice, Teri Smith, RN, for making Clyde's last two months the best it could be; to his niece, Deb Ayers, who checked on Clyde daily and would come at any hour of the night; and to Barbara Adams a special caretaker. Clyde was a master trout fisherman. He enjoyed fishing the streams in Floyd. He also was a great gardener who could grow anything including rose bushes and Christmas trees. He was a member of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Pastor B. Failes will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
