January 5, 2020 Wilmer Lee Towe, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at his home at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Dillon Towe; parents, Lester Z. Towe and Retta Mae Galyean Collins; and brothers, Wayne, Jimmy and Winfred Towe. Other than his wife, Mary, Wilmer's love in life was driving a tractor-trailer (starting at 14 years old), being involved in the trucking industry and enjoying all of the friends and people he met as part of that profession. He worked at Towe, Overnight, Rutherford, McLean and Yellow trucking companies during his career. He participated in the Truck Rodeo, placing 1st in the State and 9th in the Nationals in the same year. Wilmer was a Christian and faithfully attended Fellowship Baptist Church in his early years, a longtime member. Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Brenda Towe Mullins (Carl) and Mary Jo Towe Mitchell (David), both whom he dearly loved and protected until the end. He has four grandchildren, Brian Mullins (Rae Anne), Michelle Mullins, Trey Coates Mitchell (Chris) and Joe Mitchell (Elena). Wilmer has three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Zachary Mullins and Karli Stephenson. Also surviving are brothers, Danny Towe, Jackie Towe, and Steve Hill (Kathy); and sister, Susan Towe Meyers (Steve). A special place is in the family's heart for his caregivers, Dawn Lee, Lou Ann Terry, and Lynn Epperly who went beyond the call of duty to make sure Wilmer maintained a high standard of living. They are truly our heroes and we appreciate their unconditional love while taking care of our Dad. The family would also like to acknowledge Carilion Clinic Hospice and its dedicated staff and volunteers. Wilmer graduated from Hospice twice over the past two years. Our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Mark Watts who has loved our family for many years. A Graveside Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Melissa A. Fox officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carilion Clinic Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
