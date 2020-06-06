June 4, 2020 Edith Toney, 92 of Roanoke passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may call at Serenity on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

