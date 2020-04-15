April 11, 2020 On April 11, 2020, Annie Toney of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family, she was 58 years old. She was a proud mother of three children, and seven grandchildren. She worked many years in the healthcare field caring for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and amused us all with her silly antics and spunky personality. Annie was a loyal friend to many people throughout her life often opening her home to those who where in need of safe place. She leaves behind many fond memories and she will be missed dearly. Left to cherish Annie's memory are her husband, Steve Toney; children, Amanda Grzanka (John), Rebecca Myers (Vee), and Dakota Toney; grandchildren, Jordan, Alexis, Chloie, Destiny, Allison, Aiden and Klara; and siblings, Cindy Smoot, David Dillon and Helen Selman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Percy Dillon and brother, James Dillon. Due to the current social gathering restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/annietoney for updates on memorial service information.
