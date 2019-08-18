August 14, 2019 James Robert (Bob) Tomlinson, 88 of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to be reunited with his loving wife, Janette, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Bob and Janette had a deep love and faith in their Lord and were a godly example for their family who cherished them. In addition to his wife, Janette, he was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Gladys Tomlinson; and his sister, Jeanne Pratt. Surviving is his son, Greg Tomlinson and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Robin Poage and her husband, Howard; grandchildren, Brad, Lauren, Kari and Hayley; and his brother, Richard Tomlinson and his wife, Betty. We have been so blessed to have them as our Mom, Dad, Grandma and Papa, and looking forward to being together in eternity. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission or to Ridgewood Baptist Church.

