March 10, 2020 Leonard Witt Tolley Sr., 90, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bonsack Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

