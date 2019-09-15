TOLLEY Patricia C. September 12, 2019 Patricia C. Tolley, 77, of Lexington, Va., died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral 2 pm. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Visitation one hour before service.
TOLLEY Patricia C. September 12, 2019 Patricia C. Tolley, 77, of Lexington, Va., died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral 2 pm. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Visitation one hour before service.
