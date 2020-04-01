August 21, 1951 March 21, 2020 Mary Rita Holmes Tolley, age 68, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1951, to James and Phyllis Holmes in Pittsfield, Mass. Mary was a writer and journalist, loved camping, lighthouses, flamingos, and Jacksonville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan "Sue" Holmes McGee; and brother, William "Billy" Holmes. Mary is survived by her fiancé, Bill Sprenger; son, Zac Tolley and partner, Heather; grandchildren, Evan and Julia; daughter, Ashley and husband, Rohit Kumar; grandchildren, Aiden and Aviva; and daughter, Courtney Tolley, husband, Jason and grandchildren, Daniel and Michael; sister, Barb and husband, Mitch Plaine; sister, Patty and husband, Alan Alcombright; brother, Mike Holmes; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Lotz, Roanoke.

