December 24, 2019 Frieda M. Toler, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul E. Martin; and her second husband, Bobby "G.R." Toler. Frieda was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church and recently had attended Hollins Road Baptist Church. She was an active member for many years in the Blue Ridge Wildflower Society, Blue Ridge Orchid Society as well as both state societies. Frieda is survived by her son, Wayne M. Toler; a grandson, Paul R. Toler and his wife, Chloe Lockard; a nephew, Norman English and his wife, Wanda; and several other relatives. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
