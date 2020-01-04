Frieda M. Toler, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel (540) 362-1237.
Toler, Frieda M.
To plant a tree in memory of Frieda Toler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Frieda M. Toler, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel (540) 362-1237.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.