July 9, 1938 December 28, 2019 On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Timothy Todd of Blacksburg, Va., decided that he could no longer take UVA Wahoo fans incessant crowing about how the streak has ended, the NCAA basketball championship and how Virginia Tech has never won a team NCAA championship, and went to Heaven where we are quite sure it is Chicago Maroon and Burnt Orange. Tim was born on July 9, 1938 in Charlottesville, Va. (ironic, we know) to Melville and Genevieve Todd. He graduated from Virginia Tech as the Class of 1960 in Mining Engineering. While at Tech, Tim met the love of his life, Beverley, and they spent the next 58 years together. After a long career, they retired to Blacksburg where Tim immersed himself in all things Hokie. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Beverley; his daughter, Betsy Taylor (Jonathan); his son, David Todd (Stace); grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Abigail and Timothy Shiner, and Victoria, Blake and Trey Todd; and brother, Bill Todd (Margaret). Tim left us with a lot of great memories and traditions with the Hokies which his kids will carry on. In closing, Tim would like you to remember to love your family fiercely, laugh until it hurts, and that Tech was 25 and 4 against UVA since he started purchasing season football tickets. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Blacksburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A private interment will be held at Columbarium of Virginia Tech where Tim will be close enough to hear the cheering from Lane Stadium. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made through the Virginia Tech Foundation to benefit the Corps of Cadets. Please make checks payable to the Virginia Tech Foundation, in the memo line list VTCC in memory of Tim Todd and mail to Attn: Sandi Bliss, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061 or online at www.givingto.vt.edu/corps, or to Christ Episcopal Church, Blacksburg, P.O. Box 168, Blacksburg, VA 24063. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
