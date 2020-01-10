Carvel Ray Todd, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Lewis Gale Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.
