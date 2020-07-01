March 14, 1941 June 30, 2020 Clara Matilde Tinsler, 79, of Raphine, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. Born on March 14, 1941, in Cuba. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church and retired from the laundry department at VMI. Surviving are her husband, Albert John Tinsler; son, Charles Henry Lena of Rhode Island; stepchildren, Robyn Warren of Denver, John Tinsler of Starke, Florida; four stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren. Matilde loved her Lord and there will be a Mass of Christian Burial conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the St. Patrick's Church with Father Joseph D'Aurora officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow at the Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Cemetery, Steeles Tavern. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA 24450.

