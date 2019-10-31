TINNEL Dorothy F. October 29, 2019 Dorothy (Polly) F. Tinnel, 80, of Floyd, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, in Riner, Va., with Pastor James Bradley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Polly's memory may be made to the Floyd County Humane Society or the Trustees of Fellowship Baptist Church.
