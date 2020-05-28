May 25, 2020 Mary Rutledge Tinley, 73, formerly of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Summerville, S.C. Mary, an RN, graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1964, and Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1967. She practiced as a nurse for many years and retired from the City of Roanoke Health Department in 2008. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger; and her son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Gwen Tinley. Also surviving are her sister, Joyce R. Carter and husband, Winston; brother, O.V. Rutledge and wife, Faye; and other family members and friends. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Visitors are requested to observe the COVID-19 guidelines. The Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton with Pastor Jason Hay officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
11:00AM
1401 Mountain View Rd.
Vinton, VA 24179
