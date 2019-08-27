TINGLER Reginald Owen October 2, 1947 August 23, 2019 Reginald Owen Tingler, 71, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Friday, August 23, 2019, in Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount. Mr. Tingler was born October 2, 1947, in Alleghany County a son of the late Junior Tingler and Phyllis Humphries Tingler Hamm. He was a veteran of the VietNam War with the Marine Corp. He had retired from Capitol Iron Works in Richmond. Surviving are his wife, Lillian "Jo" McCulley Tingler, of Rocky Mount; his stepdaughter, Sharon Sorrells, of Rocky Mount; a stepgranddaughter, Dominique Turner and her husband, John, and a stepgrandson, Watashie Sorrells, all of Rocky Mount. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Alleghany Memorial Park with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. Military rites will be given by Curtis A. Smith Post #1033, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive their friends for one hour before the service at Arritt Funeral Home. Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.