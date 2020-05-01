April 28, 2020 Angelia Mills Tingler, 54, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Angelia is survived by her parents, Bob and Margoline Mills; husband, Mark K. Tingler; and her daughters, Amber Tingler and Kendra Tingler. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Please keep in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

