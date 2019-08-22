TILLMAN Phillip William August 20, 2019 Phillip William Tillman, 78, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., a son of the late Henry and Rose Gibbs Tillman and had been an Salem area resident most of his life. He received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech, followed by a successful 42-year career as a Nuclear Engineer at Newport News Ship Building. Following his retirement, he and his family returned home to Salem. Phil was an avid University of Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Salem High School football fan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cecelia Ferguson Tillman; his twin daughters, Terrie Tillman and Tracey Adams and her husband Jason; three grandchildren, Kody Boothe, Macy Adams and Sully Adams; two sisters, Toni Tillman and Margaret Humphrey and her husband Bill, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home, beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem-Roanoke County Food Bank 915 Union St. Salem, Va. 24153. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.