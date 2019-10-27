TILLEY, Thomas Lee November 30, 1923 - September 21, 2019 Thomas (Tom) Lee Tilley, 95, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 in Beaufort, S.C. Tom was a lifelong resident of Radford, Va., with his happiest years being spent at his home on Claytor Lake with his loving wife Betty Jo. After graduating from Radford High School, Tom joined the Army Air Corp Service. He was a veteran of the 5th Wing, 64th Group, 131st Squadron of the Army Airways Communication System. Tom achieved a Top Level Security Clearance due to the sensitive, cryptographic information he maintained during WWII. After returning home from the war, he was employed with C & P Telephone Company and all continuous Bell System services, from 1941 until his retirement, 40 years later, in 1981. Tom spent his retirement traveling, fishing, and attending RU, VA Tech, and Washington Redskins sporting events. His most enjoyed activity was planting and raising his large vegetable garden, then harvesting and sharing the vegetables with his family and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ward M. And Theresa S. (Tress) Tilley; brother and sister-in-law, Bernard E. and Christine H. Tilley; and his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Jo (B.J.) Rodeheaver Tilley. Survivors include his daughter and her husband, Lisa Lee and David McCartney of Beaufort, S.C.; his sister, Mary Ward and her husband Dick Haislip of Va. Beach, Va..; five nephews and their wives. A celebration of Tom's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home, 120 West Main St, Radford Va. Entombment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va., with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to Interior Design, Radford University Foundation, P.O. Box 6967 Radford, Va. 24141. The Tilley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Va.
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
Most employees of Dublin Volvo plant part of temporary layoff
-
'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates
-
View from the other side: Mack Brown calls OT loss to Tech ‘one of the toughest’ in his career
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.