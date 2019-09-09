TIEDEMANN Betty Sue Catron January 29, 1949 September 6, 2019 Betty Sue Catron Tiedemann, 70, of Salem, Va. and formerly of Grundy, Va., died unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019, at home. She was born on Saturday, January 29, 1949, to the late John Catron and Delphia J. Hurley Catron. She graduated from VWCC with a business degree and was employed by Control Equipment, Inc. for 22 years. All those who knew her loved her infectious personality and kind soul. She will forever be loved and missed. Betty was preceded in death by her stepson, Robert L. Tiedemann II. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Robert L. Tiedemann; stepdaughter, Sherry Carr (Tom); daughter, Dedra Tiedemann-Horn (Cliff); sons, Christopher M. Tiedemann and Michael Shawn Tiedemann (Megan); 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Additional surviving family members include John Catron (Diane), Jeff Hurley (Vickie), and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved family members and friends. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.