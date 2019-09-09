TIEDEMANN Betty Sue Catron January 29, 1949 September 6, 2019 Betty Sue Catron Tiedemann, 70, of Salem, Va. and formerly of Grundy, Va., died unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019, at home. She was born on Saturday, January 29, 1949, to the late John Catron and Delphia J. Hurley Catron. She graduated from VWCC with a business degree and was employed by Control Equipment, Inc. for 22 years. All those who knew her loved her infectious personality and kind soul. She will forever be loved and missed. Betty was preceded in death by her stepson, Robert L. Tiedemann II. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Robert L. Tiedemann; stepdaughter, Sherry Carr (Tom); daughter, Dedra Tiedemann-Horn (Cliff); sons, Christopher M. Tiedemann and Michael Shawn Tiedemann (Megan); 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Additional surviving family members include John Catron (Diane), Jeff Hurley (Vickie), and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved family members and friends. Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

