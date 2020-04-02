March 31, 2020 John Edward Tickle, 79, of Roanoke, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A native of West Virginia he was the husband of 58 years to Patricia Ann Tickle, who survives, and the son of Edward Lee Tickle and Erma Perdue Tickle, both deceased. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John was a teacher with the Roanoke County School System for 25 years and the Montgomery County School System for five years. He was a member of Melrose Baptist Church where he was a teacher for the Steadfast Crusaders Sunday School Class. John loved traveling, camping, and the outdoors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Donna Hewett and husband, Robert; his son, Tom Tickle and wife, Sheri; two grandchildren, Jenna Meck and husband, Don and Robert Clements and wife, Dixie; four great-grandchildren; special niece, Catherine Young; cousin, Richard J. Mayes and wife, Bertie; and special friends, Richard and Sheila Casey, whom the family would like to extend a special thank you to for their support. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Melrose Baptist Church.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke's Earth Fare set to reopen
-
UPDATE: Gov. Northam issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order; Roanoke reports first COVID-19 cases
-
Virginia Tech makes new offer to entice campus-bound students to leave
-
Coronavirus claims Virginia musician, minister Landon Spradlin
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.