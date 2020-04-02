March 31, 2020 John Edward Tickle, 79, of Roanoke, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A native of West Virginia he was the husband of 58 years to Patricia Ann Tickle, who survives, and the son of Edward Lee Tickle and Erma Perdue Tickle, both deceased. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John was a teacher with the Roanoke County School System for 25 years and the Montgomery County School System for five years. He was a member of Melrose Baptist Church where he was a teacher for the Steadfast Crusaders Sunday School Class. John loved traveling, camping, and the outdoors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Donna Hewett and husband, Robert; his son, Tom Tickle and wife, Sheri; two grandchildren, Jenna Meck and husband, Don and Robert Clements and wife, Dixie; four great-grandchildren; special niece, Catherine Young; cousin, Richard J. Mayes and wife, Bertie; and special friends, Richard and Sheila Casey, whom the family would like to extend a special thank you to for their support. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Melrose Baptist Church.

