May 27, 2020 George Alan Thwaites Sr., 90, of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the graveside from 2:30 until 3 p.m. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
