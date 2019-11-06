THORSEN Kathleen Harper November 3, 2019 Kathleen Harper Thorsen of Blacksburg passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones, on November 3, 2019. The family will welcome guests to honor her life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Clay Corner Inn, Blacksburg from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

