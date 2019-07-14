THORNTON Timothy Douglas August 17, 1957 July 10, 2019 Timothy Douglas Thornton, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from a lengthy illness. Born in Roanoke, Va., on August 17, 1957 to Douglas and Madeline Thornton. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. His favorite sports were football and NASCAR Racing, he often went to Bristol and Martinsville to attend the races. He had a great sense of humor and many friends, one of which was Brian Stout and his wife Cynthia. Special thanks to them for their kindness in caring for Timothy in his final days, he will be eternally grateful. Timothy is survived by his mother, Madeline Griggs; brother, Jay Griggs and wife Cynthia; and sister, Becky Smith and husband Robert. He is also survived by his children, son, Christopher, daughter, Amanda, son, Timothy, and daughter, Breanna. Also surviving are nephews, Justin and Noah; nieces, Ashley and Chloe. Timothy Douglas Thornton, may you rest in peace, you will be dearly missed.

