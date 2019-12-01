THORNTON Beverly Jane Duncan February 12, 1934 November 17, 2019 Beverly Jane Duncan Thornton, 85, of Franklin County, Va., passed into her eternal life on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born February 12, 1934 to William D. Duncan and Emily Jane Duncan. Bev was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Prince Edward Thornton Jr.; son, Prince Edward Thornton III; and an infant daughter. Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. at Red Valley United Methodist Church on December 7, 2019 with reception to follow in fellowship hall. Memorial gifts should be made to Red Valley UMC, 30 Red Valley Road, Boones Mill, Va. 24065, Ferrum College for the Art Department, P. O. Box 1000, Ferrum, Va. 24088.

