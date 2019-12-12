December 7, 2019 Barbara Oast Thornton, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Johnson Thornton. Surviving are her children, Louise Oast Thornton and Mary Afflerbach and husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Charles Horne and Devin Webster; and great-granddaughter, Greta. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Brandon Oaks Chapel with Dr. Keith Olivier officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

