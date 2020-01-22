THOMPSON, Wanda Winfrey

Wanda Winfrey Thompson, 89, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Wanda was a long-standing member of the Salem Presbyterian Church. She spent her career in education, mostly as a kindergarten teacher. She is remembered not only for her successful career in education, but mostly for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Winfrey; brother, Donald B. Winfrey; and her loving husband, Rayburn Alex “Bud” Thompson Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wanda Thompson Moffett (Bill), Susan Thompson Polansky (Ed), and Rayburn Alex Thompson Jr. (Peggy); grandchildren, Megan Moffett Johnson (Eric), William Thomas Moffett IV (Erin), Katy Moffett Robins (Amy), Kevin Joseph Riffle (Megan), Jason Edwards Polansky, Rayburn Alex Thompson III (Megen), as well as Emily Thompson Edwards (Bo); great-grandchildren, Scott and Reese Johnson, William and Samuel Moffett, Elijah Robbins, Scarlette and Devin Riffle, Anna and Maggie Thompson, and last but not least, Hampton Edwards.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home chapel in Salem. A funeral service will also be held on Friday, in the chapel at 2 p.m. A committal service will be held immediately following the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum, with entombment to follow. Janet Chisom will be officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ashley Sweeney who was her loving care provider, as well as all the staff of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, for all their love and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in her name to Salem Presbyterian Church, Salem Clothes Closet, or the Salem Food Pantry.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home’s website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
