July 25, 1930 January 16, 2020 Wanda Winfrey Thompson, 89, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Wanda was a long-standing member of the Salem Presbyterian Church. She spent her career in education, mostly as a kindergarten teacher. She is remembered not only for her successful career in education, but mostly for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Winfrey; brother, Donald B. Winfrey; and her loving husband, Rayburn Alex "Bud" Thompson Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wanda Thompson Moffett (Bill), Susan Thompson Polansky (Ed), and Rayburn Alex Thompson Jr. (Peggy); grandchildren, Megan Moffett Johnson (Eric), William Thomas Moffett IV (Erin), Katy Moffett Robins (Amy), Kevin Joseph Riffle (Megan), Jason Edwards Polansky, Rayburn Alex Thompson III (Megen), as well as Emily Thompson Edwards (Bo); great-grandchildren, Scott and Reese Johnson, William and Samuel Moffett, Elijah Robbins, Scarlette and Devin Riffle, Anna and Maggie Thompson, and last but not least, Hampton Edwards. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home chapel in Salem. A funeral service will also be held on Friday, in the chapel at 2 p.m. A committal service will be held immediately following the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum, with entombment to follow. Janet Chisom will be officiating. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ashley Sweeney who was her loving care provider, as well as all the staff of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, for all their love and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in her name to Salem Presbyterian Church, Salem Clothes Closet, or the Salem Food Pantry. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Radford dentist faces drug, gun, intoxicated driving charges
-
'His heart was at Virginia Tech’: Detailing Baylor’s 72-hour courtship of Justin Fuente
-
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente staying put in Blacksburg
-
McFarling: Anxious Virginia Tech fans get the silent tweet-ment from Fuente
-
Southwest Virginia residents join 22,000 to oppose push for gun control in Richmond
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.