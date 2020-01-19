Wanda Jean Thompson, 89, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem.
Thompson, Wanda Jean
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.