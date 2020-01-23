January 21, 2020 Walter Robert Thompson, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nellie Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Betty Thompson; brother-in-law, Chuck Salmon; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rufus and Newassa Conner. Walter served in the United States Navy. He was a licensed pilot and flew many missions with the Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of Laurel Ridge Primitive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Scruggs Thompson; stepsons, Brian (LeAnn) Scruggs, Joseph (Bethanie) Scruggs; son, Shaun (Tina) Thompson; stepgrandchildren, Conner, Adam, and Julien Scruggs, and Ryan Watson-Triplett; sisters, Sue Thompson, Nancy Mason, and Ellen Salmon. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Timothy Crane officiating. Interment will follow in the Restvale Cemetery with Military Rites by the Floyd VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
