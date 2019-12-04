THOMPSON, Titus Gray November 27, 2019 Titus Gray Thompson met Jesus shortly before his birth on November 27, 2019. Titus is the son of Bradley and Rachel Thompson of Salem, Virginia. Titus was born weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. He loved to make his presence known to his mother with kicks, squirms, and the occasional hiccup. He looked like his brothers, while still being the unique youngest. He also loved hearing from his father and brothers talking to him. Psalms 136 was an important scripture to Titus' family that accompanied his birth. The chapter begins with: 'Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever.' Titus is preceded in death by great grandparents, Jeremiah and Sheila Morifi (maternal) and Woodrow Nigh, Virginia Nigh and Betty Thompson (paternal); as well as a great-great-grandmother, Hilda Gray (maternal). He is survived by three big brothers, Jeremiah, Joseph, and Benjamin; his paternal grandparents, Todd and Cecile Priestley and Jerry and Barb Thompson of South Lyon, Mich; maternal grandparents, Rohan and Joy Hepkins of Yeadon, Penn; maternal great-grandparents, Albert and Daphne Hepkins of Smyrna, Del. There will be a private graveside service for the family. A celebration of his life and reception to follow will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at the Church of the Holy Spirit, which is located at 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral homes website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
