March 4, 2020 Roger "Pop" Thompson, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Thompson and his mother, Ruth Long Thompson. Roger retired after 27 years of service with the City of Roanoke. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Kay Thompson; daughter, Kim Thompson; son, Gene (Nicki) Thompson; and grandchildren, Allie, Daphne and Avery Thompson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia 124 Wells Avenue NW Roanoke, VA 24016. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
1:00PM-2:00PM
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
States scramble to prepare ahead of rule change affecting food stamps
-
Drunken-driving charge dropped in Christiansburg case of surgeon who hit pedestrian
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
-
Suspicious deaths unnerve Roanoke neighborhood
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.