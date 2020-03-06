March 4, 2020 Roger "Pop" Thompson, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Thompson and his mother, Ruth Long Thompson. Roger retired after 27 years of service with the City of Roanoke. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Kay Thompson; daughter, Kim Thompson; son, Gene (Nicki) Thompson; and grandchildren, Allie, Daphne and Avery Thompson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia 124 Wells Avenue NW Roanoke, VA 24016. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

Mar 7
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
