THOMPSON, Regenia August 31, 1916 - November 14, 2019 Regenia (Pottie) Thompson died at the age of 103 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Brandon Oaks in Roanoke, Va., after a brief illness. She was born on August 31, 1916, at Clifton Forge, Va., daughter of Hubert T. and Elton A. (Payne) Bare. Pottie graduated from Orange High School in Orange, Va. She lived for many years in the Philippines, Baltimore, Maryland, and Rockledge, Fla., before retiring to Brandon Oaks. A talented artist, her great joy was painting and drawing. Until recently in good health, she was still attending watercolor classes at the time of her death. Preceded in death by her husband of many years, Charles W. Thompson Sr., she is survived by her sons, Charles W. Thompson Jr. (Jean) of Seattle, Wash., and Kevin A. Thompson (Liz), of Jefferson City, Mo.; as well as her grandchildren, Ginny, Trey, Charles, Beth, and Nikki; her great-grandchildren, Drew, Nicholas, Sam, Vincent, Nina and Kevin; sister, Evelyn L. Estes of Syringa, Va.; brother, William O. Bare of Stuart's Draft, Va. Her first husband, Thomas B. Youell, was killed in action in Holland in 1944. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred R. Daunton and Audrey B. Burton; and a brother, Hubert T. Bare Jr. A celebration of Pottie's life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Brandon Oaks. Her ashes will be deposited in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

