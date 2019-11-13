September 2, 1929 November 9, 2019 Peggy McCorkle Thompson, 90, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her family that she dearly loved. Peggy Marie was born on Monday morning, Labor Day, September 2, 1929, at home where the family lived in Bristol, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elmo M. (Tommy) Thompson; her parents, Lillian Short and James Earl McCorkle; brother, Jack Houston McCorkle; stepdaughter, Mary Thompson Pasley; and long-time friend, Patricia Long Huffman. Surviving are her daughter, June Bench Lawlor (Tim); son, James Bench; daughter, Jennifer Bench Spencer (Frank); daughter, Joan Thompson Coffey (Greg); grandchildren, Joshua Spencer (Lori), Daniel Spencer, Kerra Bench, Staci Bench (Michael Greer), Blake Coffey (Leslie), Brooke Coffey Bolen (Andrew), Debi Pasley and family, and Donnie Robertson and family; great-grandchildren, Madison Sanchez, Levi Coffey, Asher, Baylor and Everly Spencer; nephews, Jack H. McCorkle (Vickie) and Kevin McCorkle; niece, Sandra McCorkle; stepdaughter, Martha Thompson Robertson; and several cousins. She also leaves behind many friends, neighbors and church family. Peggy was a member of Melrose Christian Church for over 50 years, serving in many leadership positions. She has been a member of Fort Lewis Christian Church in Salem and served there for the past 25 years. Her love for music includes singing, playing the piano and organ as well as the Accordion. She began first grade at Virginia Intermont School in Bristol, Va., and then finished her education at Jefferson Senior High School in 1947. She also graduated from Cornett School of Business with a Secretarial Diploma. In the Hall of Fame, she was voted most likely to succeed and in the last will and testament at school she left her ability to burn up the typewriter keys. During her employment years she worked with the Frigidaire Division of General Motors for five years until the company relocated to Georgia. She went on to work for the Mick-or-Mack Stores Company, Inc. in the Salem office and the Towers Mall store for 26 years until they sold to another company. She also worked for Oakey's Funeral Service in the Advance Planning Department at the Roanoke Chapel and later in the office at Oakey's North Chapel for a total of 20 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Bauer, Dr. Terrence P. May and their associates and the Palliative Care Team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the medical care given to Peggy. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, conducted by Pastor Mike Grooms and the Rev. Jim Compton. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Flowers will be appreciated or those preferring memorial contributions please consider Ft. Lewis Christian Church Building Fund, 2931 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
