March 25, 2020 Michael Eugene Thompson, 45, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held privately on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Monday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Service information

Mar 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
11:00AM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
