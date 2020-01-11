January 6, 2020 Melvin Lewis Thompson, 59, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, 540-344-1271.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.