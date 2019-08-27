THOMPSON Lois Altice August 24, 2019 Lois Altice Thompson, 85, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Thompson; infant son, Phillip Wayne Thompson; parents, Noid and Emma Altice; brothers, Raymond and George Altice; and sister, Dexie Altice. Lois was a loving wife and exceptional mother. She would do anything for her children. She was retired from Cooper Wood Products. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Thompson Tolliver (Johnnie) and Brenda Thompson; sister, Gladys Blankenship from Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Jewell Altice; and several special neices and nephews. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Chris Foster officiating. Her family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

