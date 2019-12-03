THOMPSON Jack Ray November 28, 2019 Jack Ray (Jacky) Thompson, 62, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 28, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his soul mate, Rhonda Casey; loving mother, Nola Wheeler; special aunt, June Botelho; brothers, Mark (Sharon) Thompson, Chris (Bill) Overstreet, Tim (Joyce) Overstreet, Terry Thompson, and Rick (Chris) Thompson; and numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. "Jacky had a big heart. He had little but he gave a lot". Services will be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.