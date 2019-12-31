Thompson, Irma Blake May 27, 1917 - December 26, 2019 Irma Thompson, 102, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her hometown in Buena Vista, Va., where she was born on May 27, 1917. She was the only child of the late Matthew E. Blake and Edith Twitty Blake and the wife of John William Thompson who preceded her in death. She had a long and rewarding career as an educator. First as a public school teacher for thirty five years, after which she spent seven years supervising student teachers for Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. She was an active and engaged community member, serving on numerous boards of community and government organizations and being frequently honored for her dedicated service. "I'll wear out but I won't rust out" was Irma's personal motto and up until the very day of her death, she was active in her role as President of the Colored School Historical Society, attended a monthly book club, and a supportive member of People United In Christ United Methodist Church. Irma is survived by her two sons, John Edward Thompson and wife, Sharon, of Silver Spring, Md., and William B. Thompson and wife, Shirley, of San Antonio, Texas; and one daughter, Danta K. Thompson and husband, James Johnson of Buena Vista. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A viewing will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at People United in Christ United Methodist Church, 2446 N. Sycamore Avenue, Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Colored School Historical Society, P.O. Box 607, Buena Vista, VA 24416. In honor of Irma a "Celebration of Life and Achievements" shall be held in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Thompson,, Irma Blake
To plant a tree in memory of Irma Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.