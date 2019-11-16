November 11, 2019 Helen E. Thompson, 87, of Roanoke, Va., died on Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

