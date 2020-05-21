February 24, 1928 May 18, 2020 Hazel Warren McDaniel Thompson, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1928, in Korea, Virginia, daughter of the late Warren and Louise McDaniel. Hazel was also preceded in death by her sisters, Rae M. Mahoney and Ruth M. Potts. She is survived by her three sons, Warren M. Thompson, Paul S. Thompson and John A. Thompson and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Laurel and Forest; great-grandchildren, John and Ryan; sister, Evelyn E. Ullman and her family; Rae's and Ruth's families; and former husband, Jesse C. Thompson. Her love for all of them and for her friends, and her great memories of the times they shared, go with her. And with her also are those who have long been silent and always close by. We four sisters are so grateful for the closeness that binds us and our families together always no matter where we are. "May you know that absence is full of tender presence and that nothing is ever lost or forgotten" – John O'Donohue

