November 20, 1929 March 8, 2020 Georgia Juanita "Porgie" Thompson, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Fincastle, Virginia on November 20, 1929, to the late George Wesley and Ruby Elizabeth Johnson. Porgie was preceded in death by her ex-husband, George "Took" Thompson; son, Carl "Ricky" Thompson; sisters, Geraldine Carey, Zenobia Ferguson, and Ansalette Merchant, Left to cherish her memory are four children, Wayne (Peola) of Hampton, Va., George David (Sandra) of Roanoke, Va., Gearl (Johnny, deceased) Morris of Fredericksburg, Va., and Joyce (Ronnie) Bond of Murrieta, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law, Josephine Thompson and Marguerite (Tim) Welch; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Lapsleys Run Baptist Church Cemetery, Fincastle, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Service information
2:00PM
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
