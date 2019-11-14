November 8, 2019 Dudley L. Thompson, 79, of Roanoke, Va., passed away, Friday November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Belle Thompson; children, Michael Thompson and wife Sophie, Jennifer Ryals and husband Justin, Julie Cook, and James McGue; grandchildren, Morgan Thompson, Carera Bowen, Addison Ryals, Everleigh Ryals, Emmerson Ryals; siblings, Doris Hollingsworth, Joyce Martin, Harold Thompson, and Paul Thompson; special friend, Woody Shell. Dudley was a loving generous man who served his nation proudly in the United States Navy, was an avid golfer, bird and animal lover, and country music fan. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice or Ridgeview Brethren in Christ Church in Dudley's name. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

