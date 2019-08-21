THOMMEN Arthur Carl July 17, 2019 Arthur Carl (Art) Thommen, 76, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence. He is a son of the late Eugene Herman Thommen and Arlene Daniels Morgan. In addition to his parents Art was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Clifford Thommen and three siblings, James Thommen, Joyce Flanagan and Diane Pfost. He retired from the Public School System in Sayville, N.Y. after 31 years as a History Teacher. Art loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed reading, woodworking especially scroll saw work, golfing, bowling, and following politics. Art is survived by his loving wife, Carole Lawson Thommen; two sons, Carl Frederick Thommen and John Arthur Thommen and his wife, Vicki; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one brother, Eugene H. Thommen, Jr.; two sisters, Darlene Liquore and Denise Scott. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Art's memory please consider the Bedford Humane Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Dr, Bedford, VA 24523 or Moneta Fire Department, 12737 N Old Moneta Rd, Moneta, Va. 24121. A memorial service and celebration of Art's life will be conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery in Amagansett, NY at a date to be decided. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.