October 20, 2019 Billy Ray Thomason, 91, of Roanoke, Va. went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 20, 2019, to join his wife, Ruby Thomason, and daughter, Lynn Wilson. He retired from Carilion Clinic. He is survived by his daughters, JoAnne Cundiff (Chris) and Vickie Kincer (Mike); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

