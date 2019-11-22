November 18, 2019 William A. (Bill) Thomas, 69, of Fincastle, Va., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Kathleen Thomas. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Patty Thomas; brothers, Joe (Lynn) Thomas and Allen (Elva) Thomas; brother-in-law, Willis (Vickie) Cowan; and sister-in-law, Judith Pyska. He will be greatly missed by all whom had the opportunity to have known him and his love of exploring the many realms of life. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Brian Geiser officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

