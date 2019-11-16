August 25, 1963 November 11, 2019 Thomas Patrick Thomas, 56, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with Our Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1963, son of the late Honorable A. Victor Thomas and Dorothy Lucas Thomas. In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by two children, Cole Patrick Thomas and Samuel Ellis Thomas; brother, A. Victor Thomas Jr.; brother-in-law, Keith A. Johnson; and niece, Erica Rae Thomas. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, son, William B. "Will" Thomas; and daughter, Elizabeth Grace "Lilly" Thomas (his children were his life); his brother, Eric Thomas and wife, Robin (who was more of a sister than a sister-in-law); his sister, Genevieve "Gen" Thomas Johnson; nephews, Bradley Thomas and his wife, Ashley, and Andrew L. Johnson; great-nephew, Greyson Thomas; and very special cousin, Michele C. Thomas. There are so many special things about Tom beginning with his faith. He was a devout Catholic and a life-time member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Like his father before him, Tom believed God first, then family and then hard work. He loved his music, the ocean, flea markets and his buddy, his dog, George. Tom was very giving and always ready to help if you were in need. He was there for his family and friends and even for complete strangers, Tom was magnanimous. He was very supportive of his family and when illness struck his inner circle, Tom would be there for encouragement. He was very special indeed and will hold a place in our hearts forever. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
