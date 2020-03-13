January 11, 1943 March 11, 2020 Reva Hamilton Thomas, 77, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1943, daughter of the late Bruce and Evelyn Hamilton. Reva was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Larry Wayne Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Hale and husband, Jeff; son, Jeff Thomas; granddaughter, Emily Hale Williams and husband, Brandon; grandson, Brandon Price and wife, Celina; and four great-grandchildren, Austin, Camden, Sadie and Hayden. Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

